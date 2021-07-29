LSU adds four-star TE Mason Taylor to 2022 class

LSU added its second tight end commitment in the 2022 class Thursday afternoon with a pledge from four-star Mason Taylor, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

The Rivals250 TE picked the Tigers over Florida, West Virginia, Alabama, Texas A&M and others.

"No college in the nation recruited me better than LSU," he told TigerDetails. "They felt like family from the beginning."

The 6-5, 230-pounder visited LSU in June and worked out for the coaches, which resulted in an offer. The very next day he picked up a scholarship offer from the Gators.

Taylor is the 16th commitment in the 2022 class for the Tigers and the second tight end to pair with Jake Johnson, the younger brother of LSU quarterback Max Johnson and the No. 1 TE in the country.

He plans on taking an official visit this fall to LSU for a home game, but is unsure of which weekend.

Taylor attends the powerhouse Florida high school St. Thomas Aquinas and is teammates with major LSU tackle target Julian Armella.

Per Rivals, Taylor is the No. 6-ranked TE in the nation, the 27th overall player in the state of Florida and the No. 208-ranked overall prospect in the country.