TigerDetails - LSU adds home game vs. Missouri, return trip to Vanderbilt for 2020 season

LSU drew Missouri at home and Vanderbilt on the road when the SEC released additional opponents for this fall's adjusted schedule.

The league announced last week a move to a 10-game conference-only schedule, to begin Sept. 26, as part of its plan to navigate COVID-19 concerns.

Each team's two additional cross-divisional opponents were released Friday, with dates still to be announced next week.

Missouri and Vanderbilt join previously scheduled SEC East opponents Florida and South Carolina on LSU's slate.

The defending national champions will host Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Road trips will include Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Missouri finished the 2019 season with a 6-6 record, including 3-5 in conference play, but was ineligible for postseason play.

Vanderbilt finished 3-9 and 1-7 in league action.