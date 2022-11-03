LSU added another key piece to its 2023 recruiting class Thursday morning when Georgia offensive lineman DJ Chester pledged to the Tigers over Auburn, Florida State, FAMU, Michigan and Ole Miss Thursday morning.

"That's where me and my family felt most at home, most at peace," Chester said.

Chester has visited LSU several times since springtime, including the first Tiger Stadium game of the Brian Kelly era earlier this season against Southern.

He has great relationships with Kelly, Brad Davis, Jon Randall Belton and more on the Tiger staff. He's an important get for Davis, who is rebuilding LSU's OL after it has struggled the last two seasons, although, freshmen tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones have been impressive at times this season.

When talking about his relationship with Davis, Chester said: "He's like my other dad. Me and him talk every week. Also, their recruiter JR (Belton) has been on me heavy. JR is like an older brother and he's been helping me throughout the process even when I was unsteady, he helped me get through it."

In addition to Chester, Davis has also secured OL commitments from four-star tackles Zalance Heard and Tyree Adams, both of whom were highly sought after from other major programs and three-star Paul Mubenga, also from Georgia.

Rivals has Chester ranked as a four-star guard, the 13th best in the nation. He's also considered the No. 25 player in Georgia for 2023.