LSU adds McNeese St transfer Colby Richardson to further bolster secondary

LSU added another New Orleans native with college experience to its rebuilt secondary Friday afternoon.

McNeese State cornerback Colby Richardson, a product of Eleanor McMain, announced via social media that "the island (was) staying home" for his final season.

"Growing up in New Orleans and playing in New Orleans, you always were a Tigers fan," he said. "And having the opportunity to stay home and put on for your city and for the city of Baton Rouge is a big, big accomplishment for me, I would say, and a big exciting deal for my family.

"So that's what it all was when it came down to it. I got the call that they were very interested in me and my tape, and once I got the call and everything was finalized, that's what made the flip."

Richardson signed with the Cowboys in 2017, redshirted that fall and appeared in 27 games the past four seasons — despite an injury-limited 2019 and COVID-delayed and -shortened 2020.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete started 24 of those contests, including this past September in Tiger Stadium, and tied for the team lead the past two seasons with a combined three interceptions.

Richardson earned All-Southland Conference honorable mention recognition this past fall under coach Frank Wilson III, who returned to LSU this winter as associate head coach.

He entered the transfer portal in January, graduated from McNeese State last month and and briefly committed to Colorado State before the reunion and homecoming opportunity fell into place.

"As soon as (Wilson) made that move, that's what made me want to hop in the portal," Richardson said. "I just felt like my time at McNeese was up by me being a grad transfer and actually graduating. And after he left, that was really the final deal.

"And coach Frank definitely played a big part of this. If it wasn't for him, I probably would've still been going to Colorado State."

Richardson said he was excited about the opportunity in Fort Collins, Colo., and that Wake Forest, Nebraska and Florida State were among the other programs to show interest.

But the opportunity to don purple and gold was an unquestionable game-changer.

"From all that I've always known about LSU, they've always been known for having a lot of great talent from Louisiana guys," he said. "So just the opportunity to stay home and put on for your city and state is something that we all dreamed about growing up and in high school.

"I feel like that's just implanted into players, just growing up die-hard LSU fans, and once you get that opportunity, that's what you want to do. And I feel like that's what we've all been talking about and that's what the whole movement is going to come back to be. And because of coach Frank, too, being a huge part of recruiting, he's going to make sure a lot of guys stay and play for LSU."

Richardson is the sixth transfer addition to the reworked secondary, including fellow New Orleans natives Joe Foucha from McDonogh 35 and Greg Brooks III from West Jefferson.

"Me and Joe are actually kind of kin," Richardson said. "My two oldest brothers on my mom's side, that's their little brother on their dad's side. So me and Joe grew up together a lot, and that's like my road dog. Joe's like a brother to me, so it's gonna be like brothers playing back together on the same team, wearing the same jersey."

Foucha and Brooks signed with the Tigers in January after a combined seven seasons at Arkansas.

Louisiana (Lafayette) cornerback Mekhi Garner and Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, a Shreveport native, signed the same month.

And Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks joined the roster in April.

The position group has been among the clear priorities of this first recruiting class for coach Brian Kelly, Wilson, defensive coordinator Matt House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and the new staff.

At cornerback alone, LSU is working to replace departed first-round pick Derek Stingley Jr., third-round pick Cordale Flott, undrafted free agent signing Darren Evans transfers Elias Ricks and Dwight McGlothern.

"It's going to be a great experience, because we're all going to be able to learn from each other and push each other," Richardson said. "These guys are all older and have been around different coaches and different football knowledge, so it should just better our games to be great. And that's gonna be great of the young guys that are coming up to be able to grow up, help them build and show them the way and what DBU is about.

"I feel like that's going to be a great movement all around just us coming together and working collectively and bringing that culture back."