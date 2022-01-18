LSU adds Mizzou DT Mekhi Wingo via portal, brings transfer total to 11

LSU added another major piece Tuesday to its attempt at an immediate rebuild through the transfer portal.

Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo announced his commitment to the purple-and-gold Tigers a week after visiting Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-1, 275-pound athlete, a former three-start prospect, appeared in all 12 games this past season as a true freshman with 27 tackles, including two for loss and one sack.

He played his high school ball at De Smet in St. Louis, Mo., under Robert Steeples, who joined the LSU staff last month and will coach cornerbacks.

Wingo is the second major transfer addition of the day after East Tennessee State offensive lineman Tre'Mond Shorts made his announcement just more than an hour earlier.

The Tigers have now added 11 transfers overall, beginning with Florida International offensive tackle Miles Frazier in mid-December.

East Carolina long snapper Slade Roy followed later that month.

Arkansas defensive backs and New Orleans natives Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha, Baton Rouge native and Penn State running back Noah Cain and Louisiana (Lafayette) defensive back Mekhi Garner and wide receiver Kyren Lacy, a Thibodaux native, all announced their decisions last week.

Virginia linebacker West Weeks announced Saturday, and Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett, Shorts and Wingo ran the total into double digits during the past 24 hours.