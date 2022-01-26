LSU adds transfer CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, a Shreveport native

LSU added its 12th player out of the NCAA Transfer Portal Wednesday when Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse pledged to the Tigers and the school announced the signing.

Bernard-Converse, a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021, had 51 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and 11 passes defended for the Cowboys last season.

The four-year starter had 196 total tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and 24 defended passes in his career with Oklahoma State, per ESPN.

Bernard-Converse is a Shreveport native and attended high school at Evangel Christian with LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville.

The Tigers have added the following players through the portal: OT Miles Frazier, LS Slade Roy, CB Mekhi Garner, S Joe Foucha, CB Greg Brooks Jr., RB Noah Cain, WR Kyren Lacy, LB West Weeks, P Jay Bramblett, OL Tre'Mond Shorts, DT Mekhi Wingo and now Bernard-Converse.