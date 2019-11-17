The top 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls saw several changes this week after an eventual Saturday.

But the No. 1 position was not among the shifts.

LSU (10-0, 6-0) leads both sets of rankings for the second straight week following its 58-37 victory at Ole Miss (4-7, 2-5).

Ohio State (10-0) and Clemson (11-0) followed again at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

But the adjustments began at No. 4 where Georgia (9-1, 6-1) overtook reigning SEC champion Alabama following a 21-14 victory at Auburn.

The Crimson Tide (9-1, 6-1) slipped only slightly to No. 5 after a 38-7 road win at Mississippi State that saw star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's season end on a serious hip injury.

Oregon (9-1) is No. 6 on both lists after a 34-6 defeat of Arizona

Minnesota and Baylor each fell after suffering their first losses of the season, leaving LSU, Ohio State and Clemson as the nation's only remaining undefeated teams.

The Golden Gophers (9-1) fell just outside the top 10 to No. 11 with a 23-19 loss at Iowa (7-3), which moved up to No. 19 and No. 20 in the AP and Coaches polls, respectively.

The Bears (9-1) are No. 13 on both lists after watching a 28-3 lead evaporate into a 34-31 loss at home to Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

Those Sooners (9-1) climbed back to No. 7 and No. 8 in the Coaches and AP polls, respectively.

Utah (9-1) earned the No. 7 position in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Coaches.

No. 9 Penn State (9-1) and No. 10 Florida (9-2, 6-2) rounded out both top 10s.

The No. 9 through No. 18 positions mirrored each other identically.

Michigan (8-2) is No. 12.

And No. 14 Wisconsin (8-2), No. 15 Notre Dame (8-2), No. 16 Auburn (7-3, 4-3), No. 17 Cincinnati (9-1) and No. 18 Memphis (9-1) earned the same spots in both polls.

Texas A&M (7-3, 4-2) rejoined both rankings at No. 24 to give the SEC six teams on the lists.

The Aggies visit Georgia before closing the regular season Nov. 30 at top-ranked LSU.

Their rival, Texas (6-4), who the Tigers defeated Sept. 7, fell from the rankings again after a 23-21 loss at Iowa State.