Why the Texas A&M game is LSU's biggest of the year

The 6-1 (3-0 SEC) LSU Tigers will march into Kyle Field on Saturday night to take on the 6-1 (4-0 SEC) Texas A&M Aggies with everything on the line. The winner takes sole possession of first place in the SEC while the loser will find themselves in a pack of up to six teams with one conference loss.

With five games left on the schedule for LSU, this could be their biggest game of the season. It hasn't always been pretty, but the Tigers have found ways to win since their season opening loss to USC, and they currently find themselves in second place in the SEC with the second-highest percent chance to make it to the SEC Championship (39%) in Atlanta according to ESPN Analytics.

When you look at the Tigers schedule, this Saturday's matchup against Texas A&M may just prove to be their biggest game of the year. They have to travel to College Station for a primetime, Saturday night game in one of the biggest and rowdiest stadiums in all of college football. It will be the Tigers second top-15 matchup of the season, and this one could decide how the rest of the season goes for LSU.

If LSU wins, that means they can most likely afford a slip up against one of Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt or Oklahoma, all of which are very winnable games. The Tide look weak right now; Florida hasn't looked strong all year, but play LSU tough; Vanderbilt is playing good football right now, but I don't see them winning a game in Death Valley; and Oklahoma has looked subpar at best this season. With a loss, LSU has to be perfect during that stretch. Like I said, they're all winnable games, but having some wiggle room would be nice, because you know Alabama and Florida are going to do everything in their power to ruin the Tigers season if possible.

There's a good chance that whichever team wins on Saturday will likely end up in Atlanta. They'd have a one game lead over the rest of the conference, and with just four games left to play for most teams, that's a huge advantage.

LSU brought Brian Kelly in to win games like these. A win drastically increases their chances of making the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff, but a loss makes those goal a whole lot more difficult.

There are some big games this weekend, but in my opinion, there are none bigger than LSU vs A&M. These two teams hate each other, and on top of that, this game is for first place in the SEC.

The Tigers and Aggies should give us a thriller on Saturday night, and I, just like many of you, cannot wait to find out what happens.

