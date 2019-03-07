"Showtime" has officially moved from 9 to 7.

Grant Delpit will be the next LSU playmaker to don the No. 7, the program announced Thursday afternoon.

The star safety, a rising junior, will follow the footsteps of stars such as Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette and D.J. Chark in the growing tradition.

"I understand what the number represents and how important the number is to the LSU football program," he said via one of the Tigers' post on Twitter. "This is truly an honor especially when you consider all the great players that have worn the number. I look up to those guys and try to model my game after them — the way they played the game and the way they carried themselves off the field."

Delpit became LSU's ninth unanimous All-American this fall after a sophomore campaign that included 73 tackles, 9.5 for losses, 5.0 sacks and an SEC-leading five interceptions.

He garners the honor after a difficult season for then-junior wide receiver Jonathan Giles, who struggled to live up to its lofty expectations in his first active season with the Tigers.