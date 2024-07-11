This year, Tiger Stadium celebrates it's 100th birthday. Over the years, it's gone through multiple renovations, and this offseason, it's getting yet another makeover.

Over the years, Tiger Stadium has played host to countless memorable games. From the 1924 season finale against Tulane, to Billy Cannon's 89-yard touchdown punt return to seal the win over Ole Miss, to LSU's first win over a No. 1 ranked team in 1997, to Jacob Hesters touchdown to beat the defending national champs, to their most recent upset over Alabama in 2022, Tiger Stadium has been the place to be every Saturday in the fall.

For 100 years, Tiger Stadium, also known as Death Valley, has provided college football fans with one of the best game day atmospheres in all of American sports. The stadium that once held a mere 12,000 people when it was erected in 1924 now seats over 102,000 of the rowdiest fans in all of college football.

There are three major updates coming to Tiger Stadium this season: video boards & speaker towers, ribbon boards and LED lights.

As I'm sure some of y'all have seen, the big "LSU" banner on the north end of the stadium was taken down for construction on the massive video board. The north endzone video board will be 5,624 square feet (37-feet tall, 152-feet wide) and is updated to give fans the clearest picture possible. They are also adding two speaker towers to the north endzone board, giving better sound quality for music and videos. The southeast and southwest boards will also be updated with the same technology and will be 48-feet tall and 67-feet wide.

A total of 11 ribbon boards will also be added to the stadium. In total, they will span over 2,350 feet and have been installed on the east, west and south sides of the stadium.

A quote from the press release on the new ribbon boards: "The new digital technology will feature animations, graphics and game statistics and will bring constant energy and excitement, adding another layer of enhancements for fan enjoyment in Death Valley. LED lights have also been installed in the Chute – where the Tigers take the field – as well as the field tunnels."

Finally, the update I, and I'm sure many of you, am the most excited about is the LED lights. The new LED lights will allow them to light up Tiger Stadium in ways we've never before, both before and during the game.

These three updates were made to enhance the fan experience at Tiger Stadium. Saturday nights in Death Valley just got even better.