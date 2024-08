After a long, hot fall practice on Thursday, LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly finally made the long awaited announcement on which players will wear the famous No. 7 and No. 18 jerseys for LSU this season.

Last year, Will Campbell was awarded the No. 7 jersey, though he's not allowed to sport it during games. He was wearing it all fall camp though, but he will now have another teammate join him in wearing the famous seven on his back.

Harold Perkins is the next great LSU player to be awarded the jersey.