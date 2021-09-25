LSU answers bell in 28-25 survival of Mississippi State to open SEC play

One day shy of one year ago, a record-setting Mississippi State onslaught called LSU's defense into questions that lingered all the way into this season.

But that much-maligned group had more than enough answers Saturday in Starkville, Miss., to stymie the Bulldogs and set Max Johnson, Kayshon Boutte and the Tigers' offense up for enough big strikes to open SEC play with a 28-25 victory.

Even losing Derek Stingley Jr. and Andre Anthony during the past week, LSU held Mississippi State to just a field goal until the final seconds of the third quarter.

Cordale Flott and Damone Clark did their best to pay homage to their injured teammates in setting the tone.

Stingley upended a receiver after a first-possession catch the week prior to force a fumble that Anthony returned 33 yards to the end zone and send the Tigers off and rolling.

Seven days later, Flott was the junior defensive back to free the ball bouncing to the grass for Clark to scoop and dash 35 yards the other direction.

Anthony joked via Twitter that "you gotta score" those opportunities.

But Johnson and Boutte picked up that slack nine plays later with an 11-yard touchdown to give LSU an early lead it wouldn't relinquish.

More to come...