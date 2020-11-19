TigerDetails - LSU-Arkansas in jeopardy? Hogs waiting on test results, Sam Pittman says

As of Thursday afternoon, the game between LSU and Arkansas is still scheduled for Saturday. However, that could change by Friday, according to Hogs head coach Sam Pittman.

"We're going to play Saturday as of right now. We have a test we took today that gets back tomorrow and I'm just going to tell you the truth: we're running thin," Pittman told the media in a virtual press conference Thursday.

"We want to play the game. You have to have adequate numbers to play the game and we are thin. If we have good tests tomorrow then we're going to play the game."

The game is schedule for 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Watch his full press conference above.