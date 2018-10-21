



It’ll be No. 1 versus No. 4 when LSU returns to action on Nov. 3 in Tiger Stadium.

After knocking off No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday night, the Tigers ascended to No. 4 in AP Top 25 Poll, the team’s highest ranking under coach Ed Orgeron’s direction. Under the College Football Playoff standings, LSU would face top-ranked Alabama in a semifinal game.

LSU opened the 2016 season as the No. 5 in the AP Poll and landed at No. 13 following the win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl. Orgeron replaces Les Miles as the team’s interim coach four games into that campaign.

The Tigers have never played in a College Football Playoff game.

A preview of that will occur in two weeks when the Crimson Tide roll into town. LSU has not beaten Alabama since 2011. That’s seven consecutive wins in a row for the SEC West rival over the Tigers.

LSU replaces Ohio State in the top four. The Buckeyes fell to Purdue at home, 49-20.

Elsewhere in the top four, Alabama remained downed Tennessee to keep its post at No. 1. Clemson handled North Carolina State at home and moved to No. 2. Notre Dame was idle a week after claiming its spot at No. 4 after Week 8 and now sits at No. 3.

The Tigers have wins over five Top-25 opponents and three over teams ranked inside the top 10. That includes No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium, No. 7 Auburn on the road and No. 2 Georgia at home. LSU also beat ranked Ole Miss (No. 25) and Mississippi State (No. 22) squads.

The Tigers head into Week 9 of the college football season with a bye week as they brace for Alabama, which will go a long way in deciding the SEC West champion and who represents the division in Atlanta the first weekend of December. It also will play a critical role in deciding which team (or teams) represent the conference in the College Football Playoff picture.