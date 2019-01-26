The first 38 minutes didn’t look promising but LSU went on a 15-1 run with 2:08 remaining to force overtime and ultimately win 86-80 over Missouri to remain undefeated in conference play.

Trailing by 14 with just over two minutes to go, the Tigers seemed dead in the water until junior guard Skylar Mays went on a 9-0 run in the span of 27 seconds to cut the lead to just five. The run by Mays was only made possible by two Missouri turnovers off some effective full-court traps but Mays came up clutch, finishing with 24 points on the night.

After Missouri missed one at the free throw line, LSU (16-3, 6-0) put the ball in the hands of sophomore point guard Tremont Waters who delivered with a 3-pointer of his own to make it a three point Missouri lead.

With LSU trailing 71-70, the Tigers once again put the ball in Waters’ hands but a driving layup was just a little strong. With the ball rattling off the front of the rim, freshman forward Emmitt Williams lunged for the rebound, drawing a foul and made one of two at the line to force overtime, capping off an improbable 15-1 run.

In overtime it was freshmen Javonte Smart and Williams who carried the load with big play after big play. Smart knocked down two big threes that gave LSU the lead both times with the second three coming off a voracious offensive rebound from Williams.

Leading 81-78 in overtime, LSU got back-to-back stops on defense, forcing Missouri to play the foul game, where LSU would drain 5-of-6 from the line to win by six.

Coach Will Wade said after the game that the team “had used up all its mulligans” and thought the 1-3-1 defense helped the team a ton down the stretch. Wade couldn’t help but admit he shared another special dance with the team in the post game locker room

“It was a pretty happy locker room,” Wade said. “It’ll be a happy flight back to Louisiana. They’ll be talking about that for a while.”

Coming into the game, sophomore point guard Waters had quite an intriguing matchup with Missouri guard Jordan Geist. For much of the outing it was Geist who stood out, scoring 25 on an efficient 50 percent shooting. In the final minutes, it was Waters who made the plays down the stretch including the 3-pointer that cut the lead to three.

Both teams struggled from the field with LSU shooting 35 percent to Missouri 42 percent. The purple and gold settled for far too many 3-point attempts in the first half, missing their first eight attempts before Waters was able to connect on one. LSU finished the game 9-for-32 from 3-point land.

The first half was a game of runs as Missouri scored the first five points of the game followed by a 13-2 LSU run that made it a 13-7 ball game. Missouri would respond with an 11-1 run of its own, using the free throw and 3-point line to its advantage.

Missouri came into the outing leading the league in 3-point efficiency but was missing sharpshooter Mark Smith, who shoots the three ball at just over 47 percent. With Smith out of the lineup, the offensive load fell to Geist who scored 11 of the first 23 Missouri points.

LSU averaged 40 points in the first half on the season and not only struggled beyond the arc but finishing under the basket as well. In one instance, the Tigers had a three on one break with Skylar Mays and Naz Reid and Reid had the ball slip out of his hands on a layup effort. The 33 first half points were the third fewest of the season, with the lowest (29) coming against Florida State.

Trailing 28-23 in the final 3:30 of the first half, LSU switched to a 1-3-1 half-court trap and went small ball with junior transfer Marlon Taylor as the four man. In that span, LSU had two steals and held Missouri to five points, allowing the Tigers to finish the half on a 7-3 run and tie the game at 33.

LSU went to Reid early in the second half and the freshman responded with the first six points of the half including a pretty drop step for a three-point-play.

For much of the second half, the Tigers settled for too many 3-pointers that just weren’t falling, starting 3-for-8 in the second half with half of those misses coming from 3-point land. A drought where LSU went 1-for-12 in the span of 11 minutes left the Tigers down 10 with 4:27 to play.

Defensively, LSU stayed with the 1-3-1 and continued to have some success at forcing tough shots for Missouri.

During that dry spell, LSU lost all confidence which dragged to the defensive side of the floor leading to 10 fouls that Missouri capitalized on, going 10-for-12 from the charity stripe.





