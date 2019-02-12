Following two wins and a rise to No. 19 in the AP Polls last week, LSU basketball is now heading to Lexington where it will battle the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night.





Kentucky (20-3, 9-1) enters the game on a 10 game win streak and have yet to lose in Rupp Arena this season, winning all 13 contests played at home. The Wildcats are led by sophomore forward and likely first round pick PJ Washington, who is averaging 15.5 points per game on 52 percent shooting in conference play.





Coach Will Wade said the length and athleticism that Kentucky brings to the table is nothing like LSU has faced this season and thinks “narrowing the lens” as much as possible will give the Tigers their best chance to win.





“The bigger the game, the narrower the focus,” Wade said. “You have to lock in on what you do. Lock in on doing your job, completely doing your job as well as you can do it. Block out all the external stuff. You’ve got to keep everything as routine oriented as you can.”





Washington should feature to matchup with LSU freshman forward Naz Reid, who is playing the best basketball of his young career over the last six games, who is averaging 16 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest.





Wade said the things that Reid does best for the Tigers, don’t usually show up in the stats.





“He has such a high basketball IQ,” Wade said. “He doesn’t miss a rep in practice as I have to tell him to get off so that some of our other guys can get their work in. His conditioning has built up through that. As I said, he has a great basketball mind, is a hard worker and he is playing with great poise and patience right now.”





For his efforts last week, that included a 29 point, nine rebound performance at Mississippi State and 13 points, 11 rebounds against Auburn, Reid was named the SEC freshman of the week. Alongside Reid was sophomore point guard Tremont Waters who brought home the SEC player of the week award for his efforts, averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 assists and five steals in the two games last week.





Waters, who battled it out against the likes of Lamar Peters and Jared Harper last week, will draw Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans, who is second in the league in steals to Waters and is averaging just under six assists in conference play. Hagans, a 6-foot-3 guard presents a different challenge for Waters because of his height but Wade said the diverse guard play is one of the main reasons Waters chose to come to LSU.





“Well it’s different but Tremont has answered the call as the game before he played Peters who is a really good point guard,” Wade said. “Hagans is excellent and maybe as good as there is in our league. That is part of why you come to the SEC so you can play against excellent players.”





The formula for LSU recently has been to fall behind early and climb its way back into games, making for an exciting second half of basketball. In four of the last five contests, the Tigers have been down double digits and have come back to win three of those games including two of those on the road.





While Wade likes the fact his team has been able to climb out of those early deficits, he cautions to not expect any kind of comeback if LSU digs itself too big a hole in Lexington.





“I think our guys certainly understand that tomorrow night is going to be different,” Wade said. “We cannot go in there and do some of things that we have been letting happen in previous games such as letting Mississippi State go on a 17-0 run. We cannot get down by 16 points early like we did against Auburn if we are going to give ourselves a chance to win.”



