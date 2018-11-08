LSU players and coaches were down a bit in the wake of its 29-0 loss to No. 1 Alabama (9-0, 6-0) this past weekend, Ed Orgeron admitted Thursday.

But the No. 7 Tigers (7-2, 4-2) have shaken back during the course of this week, according to the coach, and are eager to fly to Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday for a Saturday date with Arkansas (2-7, 0-5).

"Our team is excited to get on a plane tomorrow and got to Fayetteville for a big SEC game," he said. "This week was a challenging week, obviously. Monday was 'Tell the Truth Monday.' There were some hurt coaches, some hurt kids, young men. We got some stuff fixed. Tuesday, we came out and I thought the execution was good — energy level wasn't there. Wednesday, the energy level was fantastic, and so was today.

"I think we're back to our old selves, we got the last game behind us and we're moving on to Arkansas. We know this: that Arkansas is going to play their best game. Although their record isn't very good, they're an up-and-coming team. I respect coach (Chad) Morris. I respect what he does. We know there are 13 or so players from Louisiana that are going to be playing that night and will playing their best football. We're expecting a battle."