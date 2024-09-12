On Thursday, we finally got our hands on the Tigers full 2025 schedule, and their road back to Omaha will begin with a three-game series against Purdue Fort Wayne from February 14-16th.

LSU Baseball suffered a heartbreaking loss in the regional round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Because of that, Jay Johnson hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in the most top-100 prospects of any team in the country in hopes of turning things around.

Before SEC play begins, LSU will host Purdue Fort Wayne, Southern, Omaha, North Dakota State, North Alabama and Xavier. They will also travel to Arlington, Texas to face off with Dallas Baptist in the College Baseball Series before traveling to Frisco, Texas for a three-game weekend in the Frisco Baseball Classic, where they'll face Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston.

The Tigers kickstart their SEC schedule by hosting the Missouri Tigers from March 14th to 16th. They will then hit the road and head to Austin, Texas for their first SEC series against the Longhorns. Unfortunately, they will also travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Sooners in the first weekend of April, so neither of the new SEC teams will come to Alex Box this year.

A few weeks after their trip to Norman, LSU will host the defending national champion Tennessee Volunteers on April 25-27th. They will then end their SEC schedule with weekend series against Texas A&M, Arkansas and South Carolina.

32 of LSU's 56 games this year are against teams who made the NCAA Tournament in 2024. To view the Tigers full 2025 schedule, click here.