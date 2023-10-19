In just two years as the head coach of LSU Baseball, Jay Johnson won the Tigers their seventh national championship in program history and their first since 2009.

Just a few months after winning the College World Series, Jay Johnson and LSU have agreed on a seven-year, 12.55 million dollar contract extension that'll keep Johnson in Baton Rouge through 2030.

This news was first reported by The Advocate.

The deal would make Johnson one of the highest paid college baseball coaches in the country. Johnson's first deal was a five-year, 6.5 million dollar contract he signed in 2021, but with his raise, he will be making 1.65 million dollars a year before incentives.

Do note, this deal needs to be approved by LSU's Board of Supervisors by Friday before it can be finalized, but I don't see there being any issue.

This deal comes in the wake of Kim Mulkey's new 10-year, 36 million dollar contract extension just over a month ago. Both of these coaches were hired to fill large vacancies and bring a new life into two struggling programs, and they have quickly proven their worth, and in result, have signed large extensions.

Scott Woodward wants to make sure the future of LSU athletics is in good hands, and he's showing he's not afraid to shell out some cash for the best in the business.