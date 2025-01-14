LSU Baseball comes in at No. 3 in D1 Baseball preseason poll

(Photo by Matthew Hinton)

The LSU Tigers Baseball team had a disappointing 2024 season. They started the year very slow, going 3-12 in their first 15 SEC games before finishing on a hot streak to sneak into the tournament, but fell in the first round at the Chapel Hill Regional. After a down year, Jay Johnson did not mess around in the transfer portal. He brought in the No. 1 transfer class which included commitments from nine of the top-100 transfers. Johnson brought in pitchers like Anthony Eyanson, Jacob Mayers and Zac Cowan while also bringing in position players such as Daniel Dickinson, Luis Hernandez and Dalton Beck. The Tigers will now enter the season, which begins February 14th when they host Purdue Fort Wayne, as the No. 3 team in the country according to D1 Baseball. Just last week they were ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game. Here's the full D1 Baseball preseason rankings:

Advertisement

Table Name Rank Team 1 Texas A&M 2 Virginia 3 LSU 4 Tennessee 5 Arkansas 6 North Carolina 7 Oregon State 8 Georgia 9 FSU 10 Florida 11 Duke 12 Oregon 13 NC State 14 Wake Forest 15 Clemson 16 Vanderbilt 17 Oklahoma State 18 Miss. State 19 Texas 20 Dallas Baptist 21 Arizona 22 UC Santa Barbra 23 TCU 24 Nebraska 25 Troy