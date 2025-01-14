LSU Baseball comes in at No. 3 in D1 Baseball preseason poll

The LSU Tigers Baseball team had a disappointing 2024 season. They started the year very slow, going 3-12 in their first 15 SEC games before finishing on a hot streak to sneak into the tournament, but fell in the first round at the Chapel Hill Regional.
After a down year, Jay Johnson did not mess around in the transfer portal. He brought in the No. 1 transfer class which included commitments from nine of the top-100 transfers. Johnson brought in pitchers like Anthony Eyanson, Jacob Mayers and Zac Cowan while also bringing in position players such as Daniel Dickinson, Luis Hernandez and Dalton Beck.
The Tigers will now enter the season, which begins February 14th when they host Purdue Fort Wayne, as the No. 3 team in the country according to D1 Baseball. Just last week they were ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game.
Here's the full D1 Baseball preseason rankings:
Once again, the SEC looks like one of, if not the best conference in college baseball. Of the 16 teams in the conference, nine are ranked in the top-25 and six come in as top-10 teams.
LSU will face six ranked teams this season. They will travel to Arlington to face No. 20 Dallas Baptist in their non-conference schedule before going to No. 1 Texas A&M and No. 19 Texas and hosting No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Arkansas and No. 18 Mississippi State in three-game series during SEC play.
Expectations are as high as they have ever been for LSU Baseball this season, but we'll have to see if they can live up to them.
