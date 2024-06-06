LSU Baseball commit, Konnor Griffin, received Gatorade Baseball National Player of the Year honors Thursday afternoon. The award is given out annually to the best high school baseball player in the country.

Griffin, an 18-year old senior from Florence, Mississippi is Perfect Game's second ranked high school prospect in the 2024 class. He played his senior season at Jackson Prep in Jackson, Mississippi where he batted .559 with nine home runs and 39 RBI's in 43 games. But that's not all, Griffin also went 10-0 as a starting pitcher, allowing just seven runs in 67.2 innings of work.

Griffin is going to have a big decision to make in the next couple of months. He's pretty much a sure-fire first round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, which takes place on July 14th. He will no doubt be offered a lot of money by whichever team selects him, but he could also decide to play ball in Baton Rouge for three years.

MLB currently has Griffin ranked as their ninth-highest rated draft prospect and is the highest rated high school player in the class. While he did pitch in high school, he's viewed mainly as an outfielder at the next level.

It is going to be incredibly hard for Jay Johnson to get Griffin through the MLB draft, but it would be a major addition to the program if he can do so.