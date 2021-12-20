LSU baseball continues to rack up Barbe High commits

He is the third member of the current Bucs squad who has verbally committed to the Tigers, joining 2022’s Gavin Gudiry and 2023’s JC Vanek.

The 5-9, 153-pound middle infielder made it official via his personal twitter page on Dec. 18 when he verbally committed to the Tigers for the Class of 2024. Galt bats right and throws right.

“LSU made me my first offer on Saturday after talking with Coach Johnson,” Galt said. “After talking with my family we decided that LSU was the place for me. It just felt right. Coach Johnson sold me on the entire coaching staff and their approach to the game. I just felt comfortable with everything they are doing.

“I camped back around four months ago at LSU and I was really sold.”

Galt said the chance to continue to play with his middle infield buddy Gavin Guidry on the next level was also something that made the decision once he got the offer that much simpler to make.

“It had a big impact,” he said. “Gavin and I are close friends so when I got the offer (from LSU) and I got the chance to play college baseball with both JC and Gavin, that was an opportunity I simply could not pass up.

“I think all these LSU offers show how successful the Barbe program is and how it is full of a bunch of hard workers.”

Guidry offered nothing but glowing praise for his current and future teammate.

“Owen is the kind of guy who is just going to out compete you,” he said. “He’s not going to over power you in any part of his game, but he is going to strictly out compete you. He is a guy that you want on your side during a fight for sure. He is an elite defender and has made huge jumps offensively in the last several months.”