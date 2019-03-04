After being swept in commanding fashion to the Texas Longhorns, LSU baseball's No. 1 ranking is no more as the Tigers plummeted to No. 13 in the D1 Baseball poll. The Tigers were also ranked No. 10 in Baseball America poll and No. 14 in the Perfect Game poll.

Coach Paul Mainieri and pitching coach Alan Dunn will have to go back to the drawing board after a weekend of sub-par pitching that saw 21 batters walked on Friday and Saturday alone. The two reportedly met for two hours after the disappointing outings to discuss what can be done.

One weekend obviously doesn't determine a whole season and the Tigers will look to get back on the winning side with a mid-week game against Holy Cross on Wednesday.

