LSU baseball dominated by UNO in midweek loss

In unquestionably its worst effort of the 2022 season, an LSU baseball team that didn’t look like they wanted to be playing Tuesday night was embarrassed by UNO 9-4 at Maestri Field.

With the defeat, the Tigers fall to 27-13 on the season while the Privateers improve to 22-16.

The win for UNO is its first over the Tigers since the 2017 season in which they defeated LSU twice.

After LSU pushed across a single run in the first without the benefit of a hit and a RBI double by Josh Pearson in the second, UNO took the lead for good in the bottom half of the second.

Catcher Miguel Useche singled. With one out Tyler Bischke singled and both runners advanced into scoring position on an LSU throwing error. Issac Williams walked to load the bases and Useche scored on a wild pitch. Bischke scored on an RBI single by Kasten Furr and Amani Larry walked to again load the bases.

Jacob Hasty got the ground ball for what he thought was going to be the inning-ending double play, but after Cade Doughty flipped the ball to Jordan Thompson for the second out Thompson decided to try and make a play at third base and his throwing error allowed two runs to score to make it 4-2.

The two errors Tuesday night mark the 16th game this season that LSU has committed multiple errors in a game.

Trailing 4-3 in the sixth, LSU would allow UNO to bat around in the sixth inning, pushing across four runs on three hits, highlighted by Larry’s three-run triple to make it 8-3 Privateers.

The LSU bats fell silent on the night as the UNO pitchers held the Tigers to six hits. LSU’s 2-3-4 hitters (Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty) combined to go 1 for 13 on the night.

LSU will look to bounce back beginning Friday night when they return to Alex Box Stadium to take on Georgia in a three-game series starting at 6:30 p.m.



