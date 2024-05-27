After one of the best midseason turn arounds we've ever seen, the LSU Tigers battled their way into the NCAA Tournament, earning a spot in the Chapel Hill regional as the two seed.

LSU began SEC play with a 3-12 record. With just five weeks to go until the postseason began, it looked like the Tigers were down and out. However, something clicked after the Tennessee series as the Tigers went 10-5 down the stretch to make the SEC Tournament. In Hoover, LSU went 4-1 with their only loss coming to the Vols in the championship game.

The Tigers will now turn their attention to the postseason where they will be joined by UNC, Wofford and Long Island in the Chapel Hill regional. UNC, the host of the Chapel Hill regional, earned the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament. The Tigers will face Wofford in the opening game.

Opposite of their regional is the Tucson regional, which consists of Arizona, Grand Canyon, West Virginia and Dallas Baptist. The winner of this regional will then play the winner of LSU's regional.

Tennessee earned the No. 1 overall seed after winning the SEC regular season and tournament championships. Kentucky followed them as the No. 2 overall seed, but their early exit in Hoover might've cost them a shot at the one seed.

To further prove how good the SEC was this year, Texas A&M earned the No. 3 overall seed, Arkansas earned the No. 5 seed and Georgia earned the No. 7 seed. Five SEC teams earned national seeds, and if you don't know, there are only eight of those.

This feels like one of the deeper years of college baseball we've ever seen. There are a lot of two-seeds who feel like they can make some noise. The tournament starts of Friday, and it should be a wildly entertaining postseason.