Advertisement

in other news

LSU Baseball transfer RHP Deven Sheerin tears ACL

LSU Baseball transfer RHP Deven Sheerin tears ACL

Sheerin ranked as Baseball America's No. 8 overall transfer prospect.

 • Luke Hubbard
Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead

Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead

LSU flipped Braker from South Carolina back in July.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
LSU continuing to chip away at four-star flip target

LSU continuing to chip away at four-star flip target

LSU is looking to poach a four-star DB from Houston.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Ole Miss's offense will pose a tough challenge for LSU's defense

Ole Miss's offense will pose a tough challenge for LSU's defense

The Rebels offense is averaging over 37 points per game in 2024.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
The LSU Tigers have complete control of their own destiny

The LSU Tigers have complete control of their own destiny

LSU is just one of three teams without a SEC loss this season.

 • Luke Hubbard

in other news

LSU Baseball transfer RHP Deven Sheerin tears ACL

LSU Baseball transfer RHP Deven Sheerin tears ACL

Sheerin ranked as Baseball America's No. 8 overall transfer prospect.

 • Luke Hubbard
Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead

Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead

LSU flipped Braker from South Carolina back in July.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
LSU continuing to chip away at four-star flip target

LSU continuing to chip away at four-star flip target

LSU is looking to poach a four-star DB from Houston.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 10, 2024
10/10 LSU Baseball Fall Scrimmage Notes
Default Avatar
Carter Chandler  •  Death Valley Insider
Analyst
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
LSU
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement