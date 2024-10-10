Advertisement
in other news
LSU Baseball transfer RHP Deven Sheerin tears ACL
Sheerin ranked as Baseball America's No. 8 overall transfer prospect.
• Luke Hubbard
Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead
LSU flipped Braker from South Carolina back in July.
• Sam Spiegelman
LSU continuing to chip away at four-star flip target
LSU is looking to poach a four-star DB from Houston.
• Sam Spiegelman
Ole Miss's offense will pose a tough challenge for LSU's defense
The Rebels offense is averaging over 37 points per game in 2024.
• Luke Hubbard
The LSU Tigers have complete control of their own destiny
LSU is just one of three teams without a SEC loss this season.
• Luke Hubbard
in other news
LSU Baseball transfer RHP Deven Sheerin tears ACL
Sheerin ranked as Baseball America's No. 8 overall transfer prospect.
• Luke Hubbard
Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead
LSU flipped Braker from South Carolina back in July.
• Sam Spiegelman
LSU continuing to chip away at four-star flip target
LSU is looking to poach a four-star DB from Houston.
• Sam Spiegelman
10/10 LSU Baseball Fall Scrimmage Notes
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
LSU
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- PRO
- ATH
- APB
- ILB
- WR
- OT
- ILB
- WDE
- OG
- RB
Advertisement
Advertisement