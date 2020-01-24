Due to the forecast of rain throughout the day on Sunday, the LSU Baseball Fan Fest has been postponed until Saturday, February 1, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The event provides exclusive access to the baseball facilities and the opportunity to meet and get autographs from the 2020 LSU Tigers.

Admission is free for the Fan Fest, and gates to the stadium will open at 1 p.m. CT next Saturday. Fans will be allowed to watch the Tigers engage in a scrimmage that starts at 2 p.m.

Following the scrimmage, at approximately 3:30 p.m., coach Paul Mainieri and selected players will speak to the crowd, and a 2020 season hype video will debut on the giant video board in left field.

From 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., fans may tour the stadium’s facilities that showcase the success of the program and the operation of the best venue in college baseball.

Among the facilities included in the tour are the playing field and dugouts; the team locker room; the weight training center, pitching lab and batting cages; and the LSU Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

LSU players and coaches will be available to sign autographs during the stadium tour. Free 2020 LSU baseball schedule posters will be given away during the event, and fans are permitted to have one item signed per person during the autograph session.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase in the concessions areas, and the LSU SportShop will be open throughout the day. The event will also feature silent auctions of LSU sports memorabilia and other valuable prizes.

Below is a schedule of events for the Fan Fest:

2020 LSU Baseball First Pitch Fan Fest at Alex Box Stadium - Saturday, February 1

1 p.m. Gate 2 opens for Batting Practice; Silent Auction opens

2 – 3:30 p.m. LSU Baseball Intra-Squad Scrimmage

3:30-3:45 p.m. Remarks from coach Paul Mainieri and selected players

3:45 p.m. 2020 LSU Baseball Hype Video

4 p.m. Stadium Tour begins and continues until 5:30 p.m.

5 p.m. Silent Auction closes

5:30 p.m. Fan Fest ends