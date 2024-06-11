On Tuesday, the LSU Tigers made their second big addition in the transfer portal, snagging former Indiana State Catcher/First baseman, Luis Hernandez.

Hernandez is entering his fourth year of college ball and is coming off a monster junior season where he batted .359 with 23 homers and 76 RBI's. His batting average jumped over 60 points and his 23 homers were 18 more than he'd hit as a sophomore or freshman.

Hernandez played both catcher and first base for Indiana State last season. The Tigers currently have Brady Neal at catcher, though his defense has been a bit spotty at times. At first, we're still awaiting the news on whether or not Jared Jones, the Tigers leader in home runs in 2024, is returning for his junior season or not. If they both stay, he's a candidate for the DH spot as well. Either way, he's going to be an impact player next season.

Just yesterday, the Tigers added Chandler Dorsey, a right handed reliver from USF through the transfer portal. Now they get their slugger.

The Tigers are up to nine transfer portal losses as of Tuesday afternoon, so they still have some room to make more moves, but getting Hernandez on campus is a massive get for Jay Johnson.