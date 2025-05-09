LSU Baseball postseason projections

(Photo by LSU Sports)

The college baseball postseason is right around the corner, and the LSU Tigers have put themselves in a pretty good spot to not only host a Regional, but also a Super Regional if they can advance out of the first round. Even after losing the series to Texas A&M, the Tigers are a projected top-eight seed. They have another tough test this weekend against Arkansas, but if they can fend off the Razorbacks at home, they'll be golden with a five-SEC-win South Carolina as the only team left on the schedule. Today, we're going to look at the latest Field of 64 projections for LSU Baseball and see where D1 Baseball and Baseball America think they'll end up.

D1 Baseball: 4-seed

D1 Baseball currently has LSU as the 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament. That means they'll host a Regional and a Super Regional before a trip to Omaha if they make it through the first two rounds. D1 Baseball predicts the Tigers will be joined by Miami, Southeastern Louisiana and Central Connecticut in Alex Box Stadium for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. If the Tigers make it out of the first round (which they should), they would then host the winner of the Eugene Regional, which consists of Oregon (13-seed), TCU, Cal Poly and Fairfield. I think many LSU fans would be perfectly fine with this scenario. They get to stay at home for the first two rounds while having their Super Regional opponent come from across the country. Plus, they avoid playing another SEC team in the Super Regional, which is a big win.

Baseball America: 6-seed