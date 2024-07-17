The LSU Tigers went into the MLB Draft with a lot of draft eligible players and top-rated freshman who were all draft risks. They lost quite a bit of talent to the draft, but Jay Johnson did a great job of getting freshman such as William Schmidt and Derek Curiel to remove their name from the board and getting guys like Michael Braswell III to return. The three-day draft event is now over, so I thought we could go back and recap all the Tigers (recruits and former players) who were selected in this year's draft.

Konnor Griffin - Round 1, Pick 9

The first LSU draftee was the Tigers top recruit in this year's class, Konnor Griffin, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the ninth overall pick. His slot value is north of six-million dollars, so we will not be seeing him in a Tiger uniform.

Cam Caminiti - Round 1, Pick 24

The second Tiger drafted was yet another top-five recruit in this year's class, Cam Caminiti, who was selected by the Atlanta Braves with the 24th pick. His slot value is worth over two-million dollars, so again, we will not see him in a Tiger uniform.

Tommy White - Round 2, Pick 40

Tommy White had a bit of a fall in the draft, but was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 40th pick in the draft. The former Tigers star has a slot value of around 2.3-million dollars and will play pro ball in Oakland.

Boston Bateman - Round 2, Pick 52

The San Diego Padres stole the third Tiger recruit in the second round when they selected Boston Bateman. The lefty pitcher went a bit earlier than expected and has a slot value of about 1.7-million dollars.

Luke Holman - Round 2, Pick 71

The Tigers ace for part of the 2024 season, Luke Holman, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 71st pick in the draft. His slot value comes in at just over one-million dollars.

Gage Jump - Round 2, Pick 73

Just two picks after Holman, the Tigers other ace for the end of the season, Gage Jump, was selected by the Athletics with the 73rd overall pick and will make about 1.07-million dollars. He will join Tommy White in Oakland.

Thatcher Hurd - Round 3, Pick 89

Despite his struggles, Thatcher Hurd was selected by the New York Yankees with the 89th pick in the draft. Hurd had his name in the transfer portal, but will likely sign with the Yankees now. His slot value was just north of 850k.

Kale Fountain - Round 5, Pick 151

The fourth LSU commit selected in the draft was Kale Fountain, who was picked by the Padres with the 151st pick in the draft. His slot value sits at 444k and he will join fellow LSU commit, Boston Bateman in San Diego (if he signs).

Griffin Herring - Round 6, Pick 181

The Tigers star reliever, Griffin Herring, was selected by the Yankees in the sixth round of the MLB Draft. It's confirmed that he will sign with them and not return to school. His slot value sits at 339k.

Fidel Ulloa - Round 7, Pick 198

I was a bit surprised he went this high, but the Colorado Rockies selected Fidel Ulloa with the 198th pick in the draft. His slot value is 295k.

Luke Hayden - Round 8, Pick 239

The Tigers snagged Luke Hayden out of the transfer portal this offseason, but he was selected by the Reds with the 239th pick in the draft. The former Indiana State righty will have a decision to make, and his slot value sits at 217k.

Nate Ackenhausen - Round 10, Pick 287

Former LSU left-handed reliever, Nate Ackenhausen, was the final Tiger selected on Day 2 of the draft. The Kansas City Royals used the 287th pick on him, and he's slotted to make 186k.

Christian Little - Round 11, Pick 333

Christian Little became the first Tiger to be selected on Tuesday. He was picked by the Seattle Mariners with the 333rd pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Justin Loer - Round 13, Pick 378