Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-25 19:27:28 -0600') }} baseball Edit

LSU baseball returns key players from last season in hopes of Omaha run

Glen West • TigerDetails.com
Staff

Every season the expectations surrounding LSU baseball are sky-high and this year is no different with nearly every poll having the Tigers as the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the country. For some of the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}