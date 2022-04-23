LSU baseball sweeps Missouri

After getting swept on the road last weekend against Arkansas, the LSU baseball team needed some good news. It got it this weekend. Defeating Missouri 8-6 Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, LSU picked up the all-important sweep and improved its conference record to 10-8 and 27-12 overall. “Very proud of this team,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I have a lot of respect for Missouri. They were incredibly difficult to defeat; they made you play all 27 outs on both sides of the ball. We stuck with it and did a lot of good things this weekend.”



After giving up a two-run homer to Missouri in the top of the first inning, LSU finally got on the board in the third. Brayden Jobert got the offensive attack going for the Tigers with a solo home run, Tyler McManus and Dylan Crews eventually followed with a two-out single. McManus scored to tie the game 2-2 on an RBI single by Jacob Berry. An inning later, the LSU senior catcher gave his team the lead with a two-run double and the lead increased to 5-2 when he came around to score on a two-out RBI single by Josh Pearson. McManus had one of his most productive days at the plate this season, finishing 3 for 3, falling a home run short of the cycle.



