As the 2024 regular season winds down, the LSU Tigers have hit their stride at just the right time on the diamond. With a series loss to Alabama this past weekend, the Tigers have now won three of their last four SEC series and 11 of their last 16 games overall.

The recent stretch has propelled LSU (33-20, 10-17 SEC) up to No. 34 in the NCAA's official RPI rankings entering the final week of the regular season. While their SEC record is modest, the Tigers' surge couldn't have come at a better juncture as they look to solidify an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers desperately needed a series win against Alabama but will have one more chance to impress the selection committee when they host Ole Miss for a three-game set beginning Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium. The Rebels series represents the last series of the regular season for the Tigers.

Veteran right-hander Luke Holman delivered a signature performance in LSU's lone win over Alabama on Saturday. The transfer from the Crimson Tide turned in 5.2 strong innings against his former team, allowing just two runs on four hits. Holman improved to 7-3 on the season with the victory while lowering his ERA to 2.74.

Offensively, the Tigers raked out 28 hits over the four games last week. Third baseman Tommy White led the way, batting .385 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs against the Crimson Tide. First baseman Jared Jones and second baseman Steven Milam also had productive weeks, each homering and driving in multiple runs.

Out of the bullpen, sophomore right-hander Gavin Guidry was nearly untouchable, earning a win and a save across two scoreless appearances that spanned six innings. For the week, Guidry allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

After dropping the series opener at Alabama, LSU bounced back to take game two before losing the rubber match on Sunday. With the postseason rapidly approaching, the Tigers have a tough road ahead to clinch a post season berth, but the opportunity is there as they're not finished just yet.