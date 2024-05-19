The LSU Tigers made an incredible mid-season turnaround, going from 3-12 in SEC play to 13-17 over the course of five weekends. Their season seemed lost after the Tennessee Volunteers swept them in the beginning of April, but the Tigers didn't lay down and seem to be firmly in postseason contention.

"I don't think us being in the postseason should even be a discussion," said LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson. "We have the players, we pass the eye test. We have 23 wins outside of the league and 36 wins as an SEC team. Like this is a no brainer."

No matter how good Coach Johnson thinks their chances are, at least one win in the SEC Tournament would go a long way to solidifying their spot in a regional.

The seeding for the SEC Tournament got a bit crazy with five teams finishing with a 13-17 record in conference play (LSU, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Florida, Alabama). Unfortunately for the Tigers, they lost series to Vanderbilt, Alabama and Florida and South Carolina earned the tiebreaker over them due to similar series results.

As the 11-seed, the Tigers are set to face off with the 6-seeded Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday morning at 9:30am CT. The Bulldogs finished their SEC schedule with a 17-13 record and are led by Charle Condon, the nation's leader in home runs with 35 through 56 games.

As of now, it's unclear whether Gage Jump will be ready to go for Tuesday's game. After Saturday's win over Ole Miss, Coach Johnson said they will continue to evaluate him all the way until Monday night, which is likely when they'll make their decision.

If it's not Jump, you have to image the pitching staff will look a lot like it does on Sunday's. We'd probably see someone such as Nate Ackenhausen, Christian Little or maybe even Griffin Herring start and then the Tigers would likely go to a bunch of different arms out of the bullpen.

Beating Georgia is no easy task, but if the Tigers can get past the Bulldogs, they will face off against the 3-seeded Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday at 9:30am CT. If they can't beat the Bulldogs, they will have to wait until the selection show on May 27th to see if they did enough to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers may already have done enough to get into the NCAA Tournament, but getting a win or two in the SEC Tournament would only increase their chances of getting an at large bid.