The LSU Tigers baseball team just wrapped up their 2024 season not too long ago, but we've already got some big news regarding their 2025 schedule.

In 2025, the Tigers will partake in the 9th annual Frisco Baseball Challenge, held in Frisco, Texas at the Rangers minor league affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders, field. It will take place from February 28th-March 2nd.

The event is being put on by Peak Events, who are excited to host LSU, Sam Houston State, Kansas State and Nebraska for their three-day event.

“It is incredible that we are hosting year nine of the Frisco Classic and doing so again with a great lineup of teams,” Peak Events Vice President Nathan Wooldridge said. “Frisco has become the place to be on Week 3 of the college baseball season and in collaboration with the Frisco RoughRiders we look forward to making this year’s event something special. With LSU, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Sam Houston coming to town, we’ll continue to build on being the ‘Best Outside Of Omaha!’”

Matchups haven't been announced, but the tournament will follow a round-robin format with two games each day, meaning each team should face the three others one time.

Game will be broadcasted exclusively on D1 Baseball, so prepare yourself for that when the time comes. Tickets are on sale now.