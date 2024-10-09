LSU Baseball transfer RHP Deven Sheerin tears ACL

The LSU Tigers baseball team brought in the No. 1 transfer class in the country according to Baseball America. Deven Sheerin, a RHP from Mt. Saint Mary's, ranked as Baseball America's No. 8 overall transfer in this year's class, and was LSU's third highest rated transfer in the cycle.

There was a lot of optimism around Sheerin as the Tigers get ready for fall ball. He's a young pitcher with some elite stuff, and it looked like he was set to battle for a starting job, but unfortunately, Jay Johnson told us on Wednesday that Sheerin tore his ACL and will not participate in fall practice. They do not have a timeline for when he could return yet.

"Deven Sheerin won't pitch this fall," said Johnson. "He has a torn ACL, so we're not really sure on the timeline for his return."

Johnson later confirmed that Sheerin tore his ACL "in the summer time." It's likely that Sheerin will not be ready to go for the start of the season, but there is a chance he could come back some time during the year.

Johnson talked a bit more about what an ACL injury is like for a pitcher and why it's so important that they don't rush him back.

"As a pitcher, your legs feed your arm, so there's two elements to the recovery," said Johnson. "There's the ACL in itself, making sure it can move and that structurally it's in a good spot. The last thing you want to do is rush him back from that and there ends up being a change in delivery and mechanics that puts the elbow or shoulder at risk."

The Tigers brought in a lot of pitchers this offseason, so they have the depth to make up for the loss, but it is still a big blow to the pitching staff. Sheerin was expected to play a big role for them this year, even if it wasn't as a starter, but he's likely going to miss some time.