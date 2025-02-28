LSU Baseball: Where the Tigers stand in major statistical categories

(Photo by Associated Press)

The LSU Tigers have enjoyed a strong start to their 2025 season. Outside of one bad game against Omaha, they have dominated their early season competition and have put up some impressive stats. Today, we're going to look at where the Tigers stand in some major statistical categories through nine games. All stats via NCAA.com.

Hitting Statistics

Batting Average

The Tigers currently rank 29th out of 298 D1 teams in batting average. They are hitting .324, which is currently sixth in the SEC behind Tennessee (.356), Alabama (.350), Florida (.345), Auburn (.345) and Oklahoma (.335). Despite that, the Tigers don't have a single player who ranks in the top-100 in individual batting average. Derek Curiel (.438) has the best average on the team and he's T-128th. Some other notable names such as Jared Jones (.414), Daniel Dickinson (.357) and Steven Milam (.344) all rank outside the top-200. Rank: 29th

Hits

The Tigers currently rank 16th in the nation in terms of total hits. Through nine games, LSU has totaled 94 hits as a team, and they've done so in 290 at bats. The only team ranked higher than them with less at bats in Wake Forest, who have 96 hits in 289 at bats. LSU's 94 hits ranks fourth in the SEC behind Auburn (102), Florida (105) and Alabama (108), all of whom have 296+ at bats this season. Derek Curiel leads the team in hits with 14 hits, which ranks T-42nd in the country through nine games. Jared Jones is the next highest on the team with 12, which ranks T-129th. Rank: 16th

Doubles

LSU also finds themselves towards the top of the nation in doubles, ranking 19th with 23 on the young season. That total is the second most in the SEC, trailing only Florida, who has 27 and ranks third nationally. The Tigers don't have any players who rank in the top-200 in doubles. There are about 150 guys tied with four, but the Tigers have three players - Jared Jones, Jake Brown and Luis Hernandez - who have three. Rank: 19th

Home Runs

LSU's worst hitting statistic is home runs. Through nine games, the Tigers have launched just eight home runs on the season, which ranks 92nd in the country and 14th in the SEC. However, that's pretty impressive when you look at the next stat on this list. Individually, LSU doesn't have a single player who ranks in the top-150 in home runs. Daniel Dickinson and Jared Jones both have two, but to qualify for the top-150, you need to have three. This isn't a team that's going to rely on the long ball, but I still expect their numbers to increase as the season goes along. Rank: 92nd

Runs Scored

Despite the lack of home runs, LSU ranks 15th nationally in terms of runs scored with 85. They're currently fourth in the SEC, trailing only Tennessee (105), Georgia (89) and Florida (87). UGA has played 10 games and Tennessee has played eight. Jared Jones currently leads the team in runs scored with 12, which puts him in a tie for 49th nationally. Derek Curiel and Daniel Dickinson both are tied for 81st with 11 apiece. Rank: 15th

Runs Batted In

NCAA's website doesn't have a team statistic for RBIs, but they do have individual stats. Daniel Dickinson leads LSU with 15 RBIs this season, which puts him in a tie for 16th nationally and a tie for 3rd in the SEC. Jared Jones is the only other Tiger with double-digit RBIs (13), and he ranks T-44.

Pitching Statistics

Earned Run Average

If you've watched LSU Baseball this year, you know that their pitching staff is elite. They've dominated their opponents in pretty much every outing, which has helped them produce the third-best ERA in the country at 1.52, behind only Miami (1.50) and FSU (1.35). Individually, LSU has six guys who are in a tie for first in ERA with a 0.00: Casan Evans (6.0 IP), Cooper Williams (3.0 IP), Maverick Rizy (2.2 IP), DJ Primeaux (2.2 IP), Jacob Mayers (2.0 IP) and Kade Woods (1.0 IP). Two of their starters, Anthony Eyanson and Chase Shores, have sub-1.00 ERAs as well. Rank: 3rd

Strikeouts

The NCAA's website uses strikeouts per nine innings to measure team strikeouts, and the Tigers once again find themselves towards the top in this category. Through nine games, LSU has struck out 12.4 batters per nine innings, which ranks 12th nationally and sixth in the SEC behind Tennessee (14.4), Florida (14.0), Mississippi State (13.7), Vanderbilt (13.1) and South Carolina (12.4). Looking at total strikeouts, LSU is sixth in the nation and third in the SEC with 106. Kade Anderson currently leads all Tigers with 16 strikeouts on the season, which puts him in a tie for 39th nationally. Anthony Eyanson and Chase Shores both fell just outside the top-100, coming in at 108th with 13 apiece. Casan Evans, who has 11 strikeouts in six innings, currently ranks 14th in strikeouts per nine innings. Rank: 12th

