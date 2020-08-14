TigerDetails - LSU basketball adds IMG Academy wing Brandon Murray to 2021 class

Will Wade and his staff added another piece to their 2021 recruiting class Friday evening.

Six-foot-4, 215-pound wing player Brandon Murray announced his commitment.

The three-star prospect from Baltimore, Md., now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., joins big men Jerrell Colbert and Bradley Ezewiro on board to join the Tigers next summer.

The 6-foot-9 Colbert, a four-star center from San Antonio, committed March 1, while 6-foot-8 Ezewiro from Oak Hill Academy in Virginia initially committed for the 2020 class before reclassifying.

Murray opted to join that duo over other offers that included Memphis, Georgetown, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia, Wichita State, Virginia Tech, VCU, USF, Rhode Island, DePaul, North Texas, Siena, St. Bonaventure, Hofstra, UNC-Greensboro, Coastal Carolina, Towson and East Tennessee State.