LSU returned to Pete Maravich Assembly Center and its winning ways on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-2) crept out to a 10-point halftime lead they nearly doubled with an 11-2 run in the opening minutes of the second half and never allowed visiting Grambling State (3-4) back closer than 15 in the eventual 78-57 victory.

The 21-point margin was the largest for coach Will Wade's team since a season-opening 94-63 rout of Southeastern Louisiana.

LSU had enjoyed its first 5-0 start since 2012 before suffering back-to-back losses last Friday and Sunday to Florida State and Oklahoma State, respectively, in the AdvoCare Invitational.

Sophomore guard Tremont Waters led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points, while also dishing out five assists and swiping three steals.

Senior center Kavell Bigby-Williams finished with nine points, five rebounds and nine blocks — the most blocked shots by an LSU player since Tyrus Thomas in 2006.

As expected, Darius Days earned his most expanded playing time of the season.

And the freshman forward did not disappoint.

Days recorded season highs of 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a season-high 25 minutes.

Skylar Mays added 10 points and six rebounds, and Naz Reid provided eight bounds and seven rebounds before fouling out for the first time this season.

The Tigers host Incarnate Word next Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m., before hitting the road to Houston on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

