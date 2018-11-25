Oklahoma State scored the final seven points of the first half Sunday, then seized complete control with a 15-2 run after returning from the locker room.

No. 19 LSU (5-2) struggled to rebound from the Cowboys' mid-game surge — or its last-second, overtime loss to Florida State on Friday — to stumble to its second straight loss, 90-77.

The back-to-back losses dropped the Tigers to 1-2 in their three games at the AdvoCare Invitational tournament after opening the season 5-0 at home.

Coach Will Wade's squad returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center next Saturday, Dec. 1, against Grambling State.

LSU fell behind early early, as Oklahoma State scored the afternoon's first seven points en route to a quick 15-2 lead.

The Tigers answered with a 16-6 run of their own to claim a pair of short-lived leads in the final minutes of the half.

But the Cowboys' 22-2 stretch — highlighted by hot perimeter shooting by junior forward Cameron McGriff, among others — from the final 2:15 of the first half through the first five minutes of the second half proved too much for LSU.

Oklahoma State climbed ahead, 57-39, with the run and as many as 23 points before the Tigers could finally begin making more shots of their own and trimming that margin late.

McGriff finished with a game-high 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers during the push that seized control of the game.

The Cowboys finished 8-for-16 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc, led by a 3-for-4 performance by junior guard Lindy Waters, who scored 16.

Freshman guard Isaac Likekele added nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists to the Oklahoma State cause.

LSU meanwhile shot just 9-for-27 (33.3 percent) from that distance, including a 3-for-20 start (15.0 percent) until finally connecting on six of its final seven with the game all but out of reach.

Junior point guard Skylar Mays led the team with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 4-for-7 from 3-point range.

Senior big man Kavell Bigby-Williams shot 6-for-9 inside en route to 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Freshman forward Emmitt Williams added eight points and six rebounds, and sophomore point guard Tremont Waters totaled eight points and five assists.

Notably, the Tigers did respond to an Achilles' heel Friday by out-rebounding Oklahoma State, 36-34, after struggling in that category, 43-30, against Florida State.