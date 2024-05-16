LSU Men's Basketball has been in search of a center in the transfer portal to replace Will Baker, who's eligibility ran out after the 2023-24 season. Today, they finally got their guy, signing Noah Boyde, a 7-foot center out of McCook Community College in Nebraska.

“We are excited to welcome Noah Boyde to Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” said Coach McMahon. “He has been on an incredible basketball journey and we’re thrilled it will continue at LSU. We love his skill level and mobility for his size. He is passionate about getting better and developing as a player. Noah is a great addition to our frontcourt and I am really looking forward to coaching him at LSU.”

Boyde played two seasons at McCook CC where he averaged 11.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 56.2% from the field. His time in 2023-24 was limited to five games due to injury, but the big man still averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 53.3% from the floor.

In his career, the St. Lucia native has played in 36 games, scoring in double figures in 23 of them and totaling double digit rebounds in 14 of them. He also led all Region IX South players in rebounds in 2022-2023.

The Tigers had one more scholarship to give out before signing Boyde, so now their 2024-25 roster is complete. Here are all 13 of the Tigers scholarship players for next season: