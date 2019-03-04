For the first time since the 2006 Final Four team, LSU basketball was ranked in the top 10 in the AP Polls, coming in at No. 10.

The Tigers (24-5, 14-2) have been flirting with a top 10 ranking all season but three straight wins over Tennessee, Texas A&M and Alabama did the trick. Other SEC teams in the AP Polls are Tennessee (No.5) and Kentucky (No.6).

LSU also moved up to No.10 in the Coaches Poll after spending last week at No.14. The Tigers finish the regular season this week with an away game against Florida on Wednesday and a home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

If LSU can win both of those games, the Tigers will win the SEC title for the eighth time since 1979.