LSU basketball moves up to No. 18 in AP poll
LSU jumped up four spots in the latest AP poll to No. 18 after defeating Ole Miss, 73-63, on Saturday at the PMAC.
The Tigers are ranked for the second straight week and fourth time this year as they prepare for a week of games on the road. LSU plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night and at Auburn on Saturday.
Associated Press Poll
Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1, Baylor (19-1), 1,608, 1
2, Gonzaga (23-1), 1,567, 2
3, Kansas (18-3), 1,472, 3
4, San Diego State (23-0), 1,447, 4
5, Louisville (19-3), 1,352, 6
6, Dayton (20-2), 1,271, 7
7, Duke (18-3), 1,242, 9
8, Florida State (18-3), 1,188, 5
9, Maryland (17-4), 999, 15
10, Villanova (17-4), 959, 8
11, Auburn (19-2), 926, 17
12, Seton Hall (16-5), 900, 10
13, West Virginia (17-4), 827, 12
14, Oregon (18-5), 758, 11
15, Kentucky (16-5), 660, 13
16, Michigan State (16-6), 624, 14
17, Iowa (16-6), 604, 18
18, LSU (17-4), 572, 22
19, Butler (17-5), 437, 16
20, Illinois (16-6), 373, 19
21, Creighton (17-5), 372, NR
22, Penn State (16-5), 356, 24
23, Arizona (15-6), NR, NR
24, Colorado (17-5), 134, 20
25, Houston (17-5), 85, 21