LSU jumped up four spots in the latest AP poll to No. 18 after defeating Ole Miss, 73-63, on Saturday at the PMAC.

The Tigers are ranked for the second straight week and fourth time this year as they prepare for a week of games on the road. LSU plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night and at Auburn on Saturday.

Associated Press Poll

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1, Baylor (19-1), 1,608, 1

2, Gonzaga (23-1), 1,567, 2

3, Kansas (18-3), 1,472, 3

4, San Diego State (23-0), 1,447, 4

5, Louisville (19-3), 1,352, 6

6, Dayton (20-2), 1,271, 7

7, Duke (18-3), 1,242, 9

8, Florida State (18-3), 1,188, 5

9, Maryland (17-4), 999, 15

10, Villanova (17-4), 959, 8

11, Auburn (19-2), 926, 17

12, Seton Hall (16-5), 900, 10

13, West Virginia (17-4), 827, 12

14, Oregon (18-5), 758, 11

15, Kentucky (16-5), 660, 13

16, Michigan State (16-6), 624, 14

17, Iowa (16-6), 604, 18

18, LSU (17-4), 572, 22

19, Butler (17-5), 437, 16

20, Illinois (16-6), 373, 19

21, Creighton (17-5), 372, NR

22, Penn State (16-5), 356, 24

23, Arizona (15-6), NR, NR

24, Colorado (17-5), 134, 20

25, Houston (17-5), 85, 21