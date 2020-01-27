The LSU Tigers basketball team has returned to the national polls for the first time since Week 2, ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press media poll released on Monday.

LSU has won eight straight contests including wins last week at home against Florida and on the road at Texas.

The Tigers, 15-4 and 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference, host Alabama on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and during normal business hours at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office.

In the AP poll, LSU was ranked No. 22 in the preseason poll and No. 23 in the week 2 before falling out of the top 25. LSU received votes the last two weeks before moving into the Top 25 on Monday.

LSU received 260 points from the 64-member voting panel.

AP Top 25 Jan. 27, 2020

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1, Baylor (17-1), 1,578, 1

2, Gonzaga (21-1), 1,552, 2

3, Kansas (16-3), 1,434, 3

4, San Diego State (21-0), 1,408, 4

5, Florida State (17-2), 1,318, 5

6, Louisville (17-3), 1,277, 6

7, Dayton (18-2), 1,163, 7

8, Villanova (16-3), 1,110, 9

9, Duke (16-3), 1,084, 8

10, Seton Hall (15-4), 1,055, 10

11, Oregon (17-4), 926, 12

12, West Virginia (16-3), 874, 14

13, Kentucky (15-4), 839, 15

14, Michigan State (15-5), 751, 11

15, Maryland (16-4), 650, 17

16, Butler (16-4), 631, 13

17, Auburn (17-2), 619, 16

18, Iowa (14-5), 545, 19

19, Illinois (15-5), 483, 21

20, Colorado (16-4), 314, 23

21, Houston (16-4), 296, 25

22, LSU (15-4), 260, NR

23, Wichita State (17-3), 161, NR

24, Penn State (14-5), 114, NR

25, Rutgers (15-5), 102, 24