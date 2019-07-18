LSU basketball standout Naz Reid signs four-year contract with Timberwolves
Well, it all worked out for LSU's Naz Reid following an early departure for the NBA after a one-year freshman campaign in Baton Rouge.
Reid was signed to a four-year contract worth a maximum of $6.1 million including a spot on the Timberwolves roster after going undrafted, ultimately signing a two-year deal with the Timberwolves.
Reporting with @ShamsCharania: a 4 year deal for Reid worth a max $6.1M. First year is guaranteed https://t.co/3yrXcAgXhh— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 18, 2019
Reid averaged 23.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in per 36 minutes in seven summer league games. Reid was the top performer on a Timberwolves team that won the summer league championship, which he cashed in for a lucrative deal and a spot on the team's rotation in the upcoming season.
"Every bit of effort in me is going to be displayed on the floor."@Timberwolves rookie Naz Reid on his new contract pic.twitter.com/fhpqZjEfoI— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) July 18, 2019