LSU basketball standout Naz Reid signs four-year contract with Timberwolves

Jimmy Smith
Well, it all worked out for LSU's Naz Reid following an early departure for the NBA after a one-year freshman campaign in Baton Rouge.

Reid was signed to a four-year contract worth a maximum of $6.1 million including a spot on the Timberwolves roster after going undrafted, ultimately signing a two-year deal with the Timberwolves.

Reid averaged 23.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in per 36 minutes in seven summer league games. Reid was the top performer on a Timberwolves team that won the summer league championship, which he cashed in for a lucrative deal and a spot on the team's rotation in the upcoming season.

