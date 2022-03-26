LSU bats come alive in big win over Florida

Saturday night in Gainesville, the LSU baseball team showed the rabid fanbase what they are truly capable of.

The Tigers pounded out 13 hits and scored 16 runs in a dominating 16-4 victory on the road against Florida.

With the win, LSU improves to 16-7 overall and 2-3 in league play while the Gators dropped to 17-6 and 3-2 in SEC action. With the series tied 1-1, the two teams will face-off in the rubber match Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

Tre’ Morgan got the Tigers going at the plate in the first inning when he hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot off of Florida starter Brandon Sporat.

It would be the first of four home runs on the night for LSU as Dylan Crews, Brayden Jobert and Gavin Dugas all homered.

“We had a good approach at the plate tonight,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “We did a good job of attacking mistakes and controlling the strike zone. It was just the way you want to draw it up with a bunch of extra-base hits and a bunch of walks.”

The LSU lead ballooned to 8-0 in the third inning after a six-run outburst at the plate, highlighted by back-to-back homers by Jobert and Dugas. The Tigers put the game out of reach for good in its final at bat with seven runs, highlighted by an RBI single by Jobert and a three-run homer from Crews.

Fifth-year senior Ma’Khail Hilliard picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers, scattering four runs on five hits and striking out seven in the victory in 5.2 innings of work. Paul Gervase and Trent Vietmeier combined for 3.1 innings of shutout relief.

“They didn’t get many good swings off against Ma’Khail,” Johnson said. “He was in-and-out, up-and-down, changing speeds, a great performance. Both Ma’Khail and Paul were incredibly hard to hit tonight.”





LSU Sports Information contributed to this report



