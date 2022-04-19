LSU bats wake up in mid-week victory over Cajuns

After being held in check over the weekend against Arkansas, the LSU bats erupted for eight runs on seven hits in an 8-4 victory of Louisiana-Lafayette in the 2022 Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

With the win the Tigers improve to 24-12 on the season while the Cajuns drop to 20-16.

After Tre’ Morgan got the LSU offense going with a solo homerun in the second, the Tigers sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, pushing across five runs on three hits. Jordan Thompson and Dylan Crews had the big hits in the fourth as Thompson hit a two-run homer and Crews drove in two more with an RBI single to make it a 6-2 game.

The lead was extended to 8-2 an inning later on a RBI sacrifice fly by Josh Stevenson and a RBI double by right-fielder Josh Pearson, who made his debut in the leadoff spot of the LSU batting order.

Louisiana-Lafayette scratched across a pair of unearned runs in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 8-4.

On the mound, LSU got the best performance of the season from sophomore Ty Floyd. Displaying a newfound and emerging breaking ball, the hard-throwing right-hander allowed only two runs on four hits. In five innings of work he didn’t walk a batter and tied a career-high with eight strikeouts.

It will be a quick turnaround for LSU as they welcome Missouri to Baton Rouge for a three-game series beginning on Thursday at 7 p.m.



