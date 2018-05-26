Zack Hess gave up one run and one hit in seven innings and Zach Watson hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to give LSU a 2-1 victory against Arkansas in a semifinal game of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday evening.

HOW THEY SCORED

Arkansas third inning: With one out, Jared Gates hit a solo home run over the rightfield fence. ARKANSAS 1, LSU 0

LSU sixth inning – Brandt Broussard singled and Watson hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. LSU 2, ARKANSAS 1

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Hess was brilliant in his seven innings. Coach Paul Mainieri went to Nick Bush in the eighth inning with the Tigers holding on to a 2-1 lead. Bush gave up one-out singles to Gates and Jax Biggers. So, the Razorbacks had the top of the lineup to tie the score or take the lead. Bush retired Eric Cole on a deep fly ball to Daniel Cabrera in leftfield. Carson Shaddy then hit a sharp ground back up the middle. However, LSU was using a shift on Shaddy and the second baseman Broussard was right there to catch the ball and force Biggers at second base. Bush closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Hess had not delivered a quality start since April 20 at South Carolina. He came through with possibly the best performance of the season against Arkansas. Hess let only three batters reach base in his seven innings. He retired the first seven Razorbacks hitters – two by strikeout – before giving up a home run to Gates. Hess, who had not won a game since April 13 against Tennessee, then set down ten batters in a row before walking Cole with two out in the sixth. Hess issued a one-out walk to Luke Bonfield in the seventh. He ended that inning by striking out Dominic Fletcher and getting Casey Martin to pop out to the second baseman Broussard. Watson provided the offense with his two-run homer in the sixth. The home run was the sixth of the season for Watson. It was his first homer since the Nicholls State game on April 3. Watson also extended his hitting streak to nine games with the home run. Watson had not hit a home run in his last 30 games.

Hess’ comments: “The big thing for me was that I threw first-pitch strikes. I had everything working – fast ball, change, slider. I kept them off balance. The whole team has confidence right now. Despite the ups and downs we’ve had this year, we have showed what we can do this week. I have no idea why we have so much success in Hoover. It’s a testament to coach Mainieri and his ability to get the most out his team every year.”

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 5, Arkansas 3

Errors: LSU 0, Arkansas 0

Left on base: LSU 4, Arkansas 4

Walks issued: Arkansas 1, LSU 2

Strikeouts recorded: Arkansas 10, LSU 8

Stolen bases: LSU 0, Arkansas 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Zach Watson: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Zack Hess: 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Nick Bush: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 K

ARKANSAS

Jared Gates: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Isaiah Campbell: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Jake Reindl: 4 IP, 1 H, 3 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Antoine Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Jake Slaughter at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Austin Bain at first base. Nick Coomes was the catcher and Hess was the pitcher. Bryce Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Cabrera’s hitting streak ended at 12 games as he went 0-for-4. . .The 4-5-6 hitters in the lineup – Cabrera, Coomes and Slaughter – were a combined 0-for-12 with five strikeouts. . .The Tigers only had two base runners against Campbell in the first five innings. Duplantis walked with one out in the first. Campbell struck out Cabrera with Duplantis at second base to end the inning. Bryce Jordan reached on an infield single in the second. . .Reindl was in trouble just once in his four innings. Bryce Jordan was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh. After a sacrifice bunt by Hughes, Reindl got Broussard to ground out to third base. . .All three Arkansas hits came from the bottom two hitters in the lineup – two by Gates and one by Biggers. None of the Razorbacks first three batters – Cole, Shaddy and Heston Kjerstad reached base in a combined 12 plate appearances. . .There was a rain delay of nearly 90 minutes in the middle of the third inning. . .When the suspended game against Florida was resumed Saturday morning, LSU added a run on a RBI single by Watson. Devin Fontenot threw a scoreless seventh with three strikeouts. The game was stopped after the top of the seventh by the 10-run rule. . .LSU has won three of four games from Arkansas this season. . .The Tigers are 6-0 in SEC tournament title games under Mainieri. LSU defeated Ole Miss, its opponent Sunday, to win the tournament championship in 2008. The last time the Tigers lost in the SEC tournament title game occurred in 2003 when they were beaten by Alabama. . .LSU is 37-24, while the Razorbacks are 39-18. . .The paid attendance was 10,381.

SUSPENDED GAME VS. FLORIDA

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU third inning – Slaughter doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Jack Leftwich. After Broussard and Hughes struck out, Beau Jordan was hit by a pitch. Slaughter scored on a double by Duplantis. Beau Jordan and Duplantis scored on a throwing error by third baseman Jonathan India on Bain’s ground ball. LSU 3, FLORIDA 0

LSU sixth inning – With one out, Cabrera singled and moved to second on a balk by Hunter McMullen. Watson reached on an error by second baseman Shane Shifflett. Cabrera scored and Watson went to second on a wild pitch by McMullen. Hunter Feduccia walked and Watson advanced to third on a wild pitch by McMullen. Watson scored and Feduccia moved to second on a passed ball by Cal Greenfield. Feduccia scored on a throwing error by India on Slaughter’s ground ball. Broussard singled and Hughes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After Beau Jordan lined out to the shortstop, Slaughter and Broussard scored on a single by Duplantis. After Bain walked to load the bases, Hughes and Duplantis scored on a double by Cabrera. Bain scored on a single by Watson. LSU 11, FLORIDA 0

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 7, Florida 5

Errors: LSU 0, Florida 3

Left on base: Florida 10, LSU 4

Walks issued: LSU 4, Florida 4

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 10, Florida 9

Stolen bases: LSU 0, Florida 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 2B

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Jake Slaughter: 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 1 2B

Matthew Beck: 4 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 3 K

Cam Sanders: 2 IP, 1 H, 4 K

FLORIDA

Deacon Liput: 2-for-3, 1 BB

Jack Leftwich: 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

UP NEXT

LSU will play Ole Miss in the championship game of the SEC tournament Sunday at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central. The Rebels (45-15) defeated Texas A&M 2-1 in a semifinal game Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss won two of three games from the Tigers in Oxford last month. The LSU-Ole Miss game will be available on ESPN2.