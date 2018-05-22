Antoine Duplantis had three hits and drove in two runs and Todd Peterson recorded a six-out save as LSU rallied in the late innings for an 8-5 victory against Mississippi State in a play-in game at the Southeastern Conference tournament at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

Mississippi State third inning – Rowdey Jordan singled. After Tanner Allen flied out to the centerfielder, Hunter Stovall singled. After Elijah MacNamee struck out, Jordan and Allen scored on a double by Justin Foscue. MISSISSIPPI STATE 2, LSU 0

Mississippi State fourth inning – With one out, Josh Hatcher and Jake Mangum walked. Hatcher advanced to third and Mangum moved to second on a wild pitch by Zack Hess. Jordan walked to load the bases. Hatcher scored on a sacrifice fly to the leftfielder by Allen. MISSISSIPPI STATE 3, LSU 0

LSU fifth inning – Nick Coomes singled. After Beau Jordan struck out, Brandt Broussard walked and Hal Hughes singled to load the bases. Coomes scored on a sacrifice fly to the rightfielder by Zach Watson. Broussard scored on a single by Duplantis. MISSISSIPPI STATE 3, LSU 2

Mississippi State sixth inning – Hatcher singled and went to second on a ground out to the third baseman by Mangum. Hatcher advanced to third on an infield hit by Jordan and scored on a single by Allen. MISSISSIPPI STATE 4, LSU 2

LSU sixth inning – Daniel Cabrera singled. After Jake Slaughter popped out to the first baseman, Coomes singled. Cabrera moved to third and Coomes went to second on a wild pitch by JP France. Cabrera scored on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Beau Jordan. Coomes scored on a single by Broussard. MISSISSIPPI STATE 4, LSU 4

LSU seventh inning – Watson and Duplantis singled. Watson advanced to third and Duplantis moved to second on a ground ball to the pitcher by Austin Bain. Cabrera was intentionally walked to load the bases. Watson scored when Slaughter was hit by a pitch. Duplantis scored on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Coomes. LSU 6, MISSISSIPPI STATE 4

Mississippi State eighth inning – Dustin Skelton and Hatcher singled. Pinch-runner Jordan Anderson scored on a single by Mangum. LSU 6, MISSISSIPPI STATE 5

LSU eighth inning – With one out, Hughes singled. After Watson struck out, Hughes went to third on a throwing error by pitcher Cole Gordon on an attempted pickoff. Hughes scored on Duplantis’ triple. Duplantis scored on a single by Bain. LSU 8, MISSISSIPPI STATE 5

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

LSU scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead. Coach Paul Mainieri went with Bain on the mound in the eighth. However, Bain was ineffective as the first three batters in the inning singled. With the Tigers ahead 6-5, Todd Peterson was summoned from the bullpen. Peterson got Jordan to hit into a force play at third base. A wild pitch and a stolen base put two runners in scoring position. Peterson struck out Allen and then retired Stovall on a ground ball to the shortstop Hughes, who made an exceptional play. After LSU scored two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, Peterson threw a scoreless ninth. Mississippi State did bring the tying run to the plate, but Hatcher grounded out to Hughes to end the game.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

The Tigers scored two runs in four straight innings – the fifth through the eighth. Duplantis had a hand in the scoring in three of the four innings. Duplantis had a two-out RBI single in the fifth. He singled and scored a run in the seventh. Then, Duplantis had a two-out RBI triple in the eighth. He also scored on a single by Bain. Duplantis had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Peterson registered his fifth save of the season. He pitched out of an inherited jam in the eighth and escaped a jam he created in the ninth. Peterson gave up two hits and struck out one in his two innings.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Mississippi State 14, LSU 12

Errors: LSU 0, Mississippi State 1

Left on base: Mississippi State 13, LSU 9

Walks issued: Mississippi State 4, LSU 5

Strikeouts recorded: Mississippi State 8, LSU 4

Stolen bases: Mississippi State 1, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Antoine Duplantis: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 3B

Nick Coomes: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Hal Hughes: 2-for-4, 1 run scored

Nick Bush: 3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Zack Hess: 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB

Todd Peterson: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 K

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Tanner Allen: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Josh Hatcher: 2-for-4, 2 runs scored

Rowdey Jordan: 2-for-4, 1 run scored

Jake Mangum: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Dustin Skelton: 2-for-4

Justin Foscue: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 2B

Konnor Pilkington: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Bush was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the sixth. . .Duplantis’ triple in the eighth was the 13th of his career. Todd Walker is the only Tigers player with more triples than Duplantis. Walker had 15 triples in his career. . .Slaughter was the only Tigers starter without a hit. Slaughter, who went 0-for-4, had his eight-game hitting streak end. . .LSU stranded nine runners, but just four in scoring position. . .Pilkington allowed just two base runners in the first four innings. He gave up three hits and walked a batter in the fifth. France, who beat LSU twice while pitching for Tulane last year, replaced Pilkington with two runners on base and two out in the fifth. France got Bain to fly out to the centerfielder on a 3-0 pitch. . .France gave up two runs in the sixth and was taken out of the game after allowing Watson’s leadoff single in the seventh. LSU loaded the bases off Blake Smith and Cole Gordon permitted two inherited runners to score. Gordon yielded the two eighth-inning runs. . .Bush got out of trouble in the first two innings with a run scoring. He got MacNamee to fly out to Watson in centerfield with two runners on base to end the first. Bush also got Mangum to fly out to Watson with two runners on base and two out in the second. . .Like Bush, Hess gave up two runs in three innings. He was helped by two inning-ending double plays. Skelton lined into a double play to end the fifth and Stovall grounded into a double play to end the sixth. . .Devin Fontenot threw a perfect seventh. Bain started the eighth and allowed three straight singles which produced a run. . .Mississippi State left 13 men on base – nine in scoring position. . .The start of the LSU-Mississippi State game was delayed nearly two hours. There was a rain delay in the Texas A&M-Vanderbilt game and the Kentucky-Auburn game went 11 innings. . .LSU is 34-23, while Mississippi State is 31-25.

UP NEXT

LSU will meet Florida in a first-round game at the SEC tournament Wednesday at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Central. The Gators (41-15) won the SEC regular-season title and are the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Ma’Khail Hilliard will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Florida game will be available on the SEC Network.