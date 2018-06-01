HOW THEY SCORED

LSU second inning – Coomes and Beau Jordan singled. Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Coomes scored, Beau Jordan advanced to third and Slaughter moved to second on a ground out to the first baseman by Hal Hughes. Beau Jordan scored and Slaughter went to third on a ground out to the shortstop by Brandt Broussard. Slaughter scored on a wild pitch by Jorge Fernandez. LSU 3, SAN DIEGO STATE 0

San Diego State fourth inning – With one out, Chad Bible singled. Bible was forced at second on a ground ball to the third baseman by Julian Escobeno. Dean Nevarez singled. Escobeno advanced to third and Nevarez moved to second on a wild pitch by Nick Bush. Casey Schmitt walked to load the bases. Escobeno scored, Nevarez went to third and Schmitt advanced to second on a wild pitch by Bush. Nevarez and Schmitt scored on a double by Jacob Maekawa. SAN DIEGO STATE 3, LSU 3

LSU sixth inning – Coomes singled and moved to second on a wild pitch by Jacob Erickson. After Beau Jordan grounded out to the third baseman, Coomes scored on Slaughter’s single. Slaughter went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hughes. After Broussard walked, Slaughter scored on a single by Watson. Broussard scored on a single by Duplantis. LSU 6, SAN DIEGO STATE 3

San Diego State eighth inning – With one out, Jordan Verdon doubled. After Bible struck out, Verdon scored on a single by Escobedo. LSU 6, SAN DIEGO STATE 4

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

After losing a three-run lead in the fourth, the Tigers put together their second big inning of the game in the bottom of the sixth. LSU was 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position before Slaughter singled home Coomes to break the 3-3 tie. The Tigers got their final two runs in the inning on two-out RBI singles by Watson and Duplantis. Devin Fontenot and Todd Peterson protected that three-run advantage over thr last three innings.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

After getting just one hit in 12 at-bats in the Southeastern Conference tournament, Coomes was the table-setter against San Diego State. In both of the Tigers’ three-run innings, Coomes started things off with a single. In the second, Coomes scored LSU’s first run on an infield out. Then, he scored the go-ahead run on Slaughter’s single in the sixth.

Coomes’ comments: “I felt good today. I saw the ball really good. We’re a bunch of grinders. This season has not been up to LSU standards. But, we show up and battle all the way. Six games at Hoover (Ala.) really prepared us for this tournament.”

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits – LSU 9, San Diego State 6

Errors – LSU 0, San Diego State 0

Left on base – LSU 8, San Diego State 6

Walks issued – LSU 3, San Diego State 4

Strikeouts recorded – LSU 7, San Diego State 4

Stolen bases – LSU 3, San Diego State 1

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Nick Coomes: 3-for-4, 2 runs scored

Zach Watson: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 2B

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Jake Slaughter: 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Nick Bush: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Devin Fontenot: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

SAN DIEGO STATE

Julian Escobedo: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Jacob Maekawa: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 2B

Jorge Fernandez: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER

Jacob Erickson: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Logan Boyer: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

NOTES

LSU started Daniel Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Austin Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Bush was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Duplantis now has a hit in all seven of the Tigers’ postseason games. . . LSU had nine hits, but four starters were hitless – Bain (0-for-4), Cabrera (0-for-4), Hughes (0-for-2) and Broussard (0-for-3). . .Both Hughes and Broussard drove in runs with an infield out. Broussard scored a run. . .Hughes had two sacrifice bunts to run his season total to 15. The LSU school record for sacrifice bunts in a season is 16 set by Cole Freeman last year. . .Fernandez, normally a relief pitcher, had one rough inning. The Tigers scored three runs on two hits in the second. None of the runs were driven in by a hit. LSU wasted a leadoff double by Watson in the first. Duplantis grounded out to the pitcher, Bain popped out to the third baseman and Cabrera grounded out to the first baseman. . .Erickson pitched out of a second-and-third, one-out situation in the fourth when Hughes struck out and Broussard grounded out to the shortstop. The Tigers also had a runner at second with one out in the fifth against Erickson. But, both Bain and Cabrera grounded out on sharply-hit balls. . .Bush only had one bad stretch when San Diego State scored three two-out runs in the fourth. The key hit was a two-run double by Maekawa, the ninth-hole batter. . .Fontenot worked three innings in relief of Bush. He retired six of the first seven batters he faced. Fontenot allowed a run in the eighth on a double by Verdon and a single by Escobedo. Fontenot struck out Nevarez, who represented the tying run, to end the inning. Fontenot picked up the victory. . .Peterson threw a perfect ninth with one strikeout to register his sixth save. . .The first three batters in the Aztecs lineup – Matt Rudick, David Hensley and Chase Calabuig were a combined 0-for-9. . .LSU won its 29th straight regional opening-round game. The last defeat came against Houston in the 1985 regional at Texas. . .The Tigers are 38-25, while San Diego State is 39-20.

FROM THE LOCKERROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “Clutch hits and clutch pitching are what will win games for you. We got some clutch pitching and Jake (Slaughter) came through with just a tremendous at-bat. If you don’t win the first two games in the regional, it creates such a hole for you and it tests the depth of your pitching staff so much. So far, we’ve got half the job done.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play either Northwestern State or Oregon State in a winners’ bracket game at the Corvallis (Ore.) Regional on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central. The Demons (37-22) played the Beavers (44-10-1) in a first-round game late Friday. Zack Hess will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The NCAA and ESPN will announce the television schedule for Saturday after all games have been played Friday.